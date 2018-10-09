/Unitedbank
Trinity Fuller is all smiles as she rounds second base after blasting a long home run during LC’s 15-1 win over Jordan here last week. She finished the mercy rule-shortened game with three RBIs. LC hosts Monticello in first round playoff action here starting Wednesday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Softball playoffs moved up due to hurricane

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, October 9. 2018
The LC Lady Trojans won two of three games last week and earned the right to host a three-game first round state playoff series here. Postseason action will begin Wednesday at Aldora Field when LC takes on Monticello.

A doubleheader opens the action with game times moved up to noon and 2 p.m. to avoid rains from Hurricane Michael. Game three, if necessary, is scheduled for Thursday but that may change as well so check back often for updates.

The Lady Canes (14-5-2) eliminated LC in the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs last year. They are the #3 seed from Region 8 AA. Lamar (11-9) is the #2 seed from Region 5AA.
