The LC Lady Trojans won two of three games last week and earned the right to host a three-game first round state playoff series here. Postseason action will begin Wednesday at Aldora Field when LC takes on Monticello.
A doubleheader opens the action with game times moved up to noon and 2 p.m. to avoid rains from Hurricane Michael. Game three, if necessary, is scheduled for Thursday but that may change as well so check back often for updates.
The Lady Canes (14-5-2) eliminated LC in the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs last year. They are the #3 seed from Region 8 AA. Lamar (11-9) is the #2 seed from Region 5AA.
Trinity Fuller is all smiles as she rounds second base after blasting a long home run during LC’s 15-1 win over Jordan here last week. She finished the mercy rule-shortened game with three RBIs. LC hosts Monticello in first round playoff action here starting Wednesday. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Softball playoffs moved up due to hurricane
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks