A GBI crime scene investigator is currently in the woods off the MLK Bypass here collecting human remains found there Tuesday. A huge law enforcement presence was on the scene at 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff Brad White reported a man walking the property with the intention of possibly buying it found the remains and called authorities. The remains were mostly bones and appeared to have been scattered by animals. There was a skull which will make identification by dental records possible.
Sheriff White and BPD chief Craig Cooper both said there are no current open missing persons investigations being worked by their departments.
According to tax records, the property is owned by Gracie Kate Van Houten.
LCSO investigator Kathryn Knapp strings crime scene tape near where badly-decomposed human remains were found of the MLK bypass Tuesday here. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
