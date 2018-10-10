UPDATE: Lamar now under tornado watch as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. Thursday.
Lamar has been added to a long list of Georgia counties which are under a tropical storm warning as Hurricane Michael's track has shifted slightly to the north overnight.
The tropical storming warning, along with a flash flood watch, are in effect through Thursday afternoon.
Lamar is expected to receive four to six inches of rain over the next 24 hours, accompanied by wind gusts peaking at 35 mph. at about 3 a.m. Thursday.
The heaviest rains should move in at about dusk Wednesday.
ALERT FROM KATHRYN CLAXTON AT SOUTHERN RIVERS ENERGY:
Southern Rivers Energy is preparing for Hurricane Michael as it makes its way toward Florida and Georgia. Although the timing and potential impact to Georgia continues to change, we have contingency plans in place and will be prepared for any damage associated with the event. Representatives from every department at Southern Rivers Energy have met multiple times this week to prepare for Hurricane Michael. We are ahead of schedule in taking precautions due to the predictions of damage this storm will have on the southeast. Forecasts are predicting strong winds, possible tornados and rainfall for SRE's service territory. One of the things that makes central Georgia so appealing is the abundance of tall, old trees. These do not help when facing a storm and winds at the speed we are expecting. Be prepared for limbs and trees to fall. Be prepared for days without power.
"Hurricane Michael has the potential to be more damaging than we experienced with Irma last year. We have multiple crews on standby from Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas and several already assigned and deploying to our territory, ready to get to work," says Michael McMillan, SRE President/CEO. "This is going to be a bad storm and our members need to have that in mind before it hits. Go ahead and have a plan in place."
We want to stress the importance for anyone with medical needs (i.e.: oxygen tanks, refrigerated medicine, medical equipment) to be ready for an extended outage. For more important helpful tips and resources when preparing for a storm, visit https://www.ready.gov/power-outages.
To report an outage, please call our Outage Hotline: 1-866-244-4890
GSC CANCELS CLASSES: All classes, activities, and events for all Gordon State College students are canceled for Thursday, Oct. 11 AND Friday, Oct. 12. The regular class schedule will resume Monday, Oct. 15.
The Gordon State College campus will be closing today at 3 p.m. and will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 11 with only essential personnel prepared to report. Unless otherwise notified by email before noon on Thursday, the campus will reopen with ALL personnel expected to report on Friday, Oct. 12.
HURRICANE WARNINGS are now in effect as far north as Warner Robins, Ga. This is a very dangerous storm.
