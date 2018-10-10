The post below carries all the various warnings Lamar County is under. Conditions will worsen after dark.
Sustained winds will go from 11 mph. at 7 p.m. to 26 mph. by 8 p.m. The heaviest rains will begin at about the same time. Wind gusts could double the sustained winds and go up to 50-75 mph. overnight.
With the ground already wet, this will being down tress which will, in turn, bring down power lines. Other poles and lines will fall on their own. Tornadoes are an additional threat. One has already been spotted in Upson County. Stay alert!
High winds will continue overnight until about 7 a.m. Thursday. Then Michael blows off with some sun by 9 a.m. and full sun by 4 p.m.
Then fall weather moves in for the weekend. Friday's high will be 76 degrees with a low of 51 degrees.
UPDATE: County offices will not open until noon Thursday due to weather.
Intellicast 5 p.m. radar composite
Updated: Weather to worsen from 7-8 p.m.
