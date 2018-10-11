Heavy rains and power outages were the primary issues left behind when Hurricane Michael finally blew out in the wee hours Thursday morning.
Southern Rivers Energy had 2435 members without power in its service area at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews were working to restore those outages.
County manager Bob Zellner said public works crews dealt with only two downed trees early Thursday - one in Aldora and one on Van Buren Road.
County offices are closed until noon Thursday.
Early rainfall reports Thursday revealed Michael dropped 5-7 inches of rain on the county.
A tornado touched down in Crawford County near the Flint River and another was sighted in Upson County but no damage was reported there.
Intellicast's post Michael five-day forecast for Lamar County.
He gone: Lamar largely dodges Michael's wrath
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks