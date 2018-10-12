/Unitedbank
/Eedition
File photo

Wadsworth Cemetery battle heads to Georgia appeals court

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Friday, October 12. 2018
The prolonged battle over the Wadsworth Cemetery and its historic graves is headed to its third legal venue as the City of Barnesville has requested and been granted a review by the Georgia Court of Appeals. The case has been heard in superior courts in Fulton and Lamar counties with the city losing in both instances.

The pitched battle over the grave relocation issue dates back well over a year. The city is seeking a permit to move at least 103 graves from the cemetery to make room for industrial expansion and argues the cemetery is abandoned.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette