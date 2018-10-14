/Unitedbank
William French III was killed in Sunday's tragedy. (submitted family photo).

Updated: Tragic accident claims Lamar child; victim identified

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Sunday, October 14. 2018
A four-year-old boy has died after a tragic accident in the yard of his home off Hwy. 36 West here Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: The deceased child has been identified by coroner Jim Smith as William French III, 4. He was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m. Sunday at Spalding Regional Medical Center.

The driver involved was the child's father who had custody of the boy. He is William French Jr., 36, of the 169 Shady Brook Lane address where the incident occurred.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
#1 Annette Glenn on 10/14/18 at 09:05 PM
This is just too sad to even think about. The family has my deepest sympathy.
#2 JAMES MCLARTY on 10/14/18 at 10:13 PM
This is just so very sad. Any time a child is killed is just so hard to make sense of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. As parents who have lost a child, it is just not something that parents see happening.
#3 Pam Summey on 10/15/18 at 02:53 AM
I am so sorry for your loss. I send out mY Condolences to you and your family .
