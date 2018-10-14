A four-year-old boy has died after a tragic accident in the yard of his home off Hwy. 36 West here Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: The deceased child has been identified by coroner Jim Smith as William French III, 4. He was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m. Sunday at Spalding Regional Medical Center.
The driver involved was the child's father who had custody of the boy. He is William French Jr., 36, of the 169 Shady Brook Lane address where the incident occurred.
William French III was killed in Sunday's tragedy. (submitted family photo).
Updated: Tragic accident claims Lamar child; victim identified
