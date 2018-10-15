Mr. Stell Blake Traylor Jr., age 79, of Barnesville, GA. passed away on Friday, October 12, 2018 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Traylor was born on Wednesday, March 29, 1939 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Dr. Stell Blake Traylor Sr. and the late Ruby Adams Traylor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Sanders Traylor and his sister, Mary Frances Berryman. Mr. Traylor is a United States Marine Corp Veteran and also worked for Ruby-Collins Contractors as an Electrical Engineer. He attended Antioch Baptist Church and loved animals. Mr. Traylor was an Eagle Scout.
Mr. Traylor is survived by his children, Will and Allie Traylor, Laura and Hugh West; grandchildren, Jordan West, Blake West and Joseph Traylor; several nieces and nephews; his beloved Golden Retriever, Sandy.
A graveside service for Mr. Blake Traylor will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Traylor family.
