Mrs. Marjorie Conley Robinson Blount, age 97, of Barnesville, GA. passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
Mrs. Blount was born on Sunday, February 6, 1921 in Leary, Georgia to the late Emanuel Fletcher Conley and the late Ada Bell Eubanks Conley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, James Henry Robinson and Claude Blount; son, Wayne Robinson. Marjorie worked for Carters as an Inspector and was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. She loved cooking, baking, and reading.
Marjorie is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Janice & Jordan Legge; son & daughter-in-law, James Fletcher & Kathy Robinson; daughter-in-law, Gay Kennedy Robinson; grandchildren, Nan Kelly, Brannon Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Brett Robinson, Preston Robinson; great-grandchildren, Elliot Robinson and Hayes Robinson; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Marjorie Robinson Blount will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Blount family.
Marjorie Conley Robinson Blount
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks