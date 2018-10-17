Early voting in the Nov. 6 general election got underway Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 2. Ballots may be cast and absentee ballots requested at the elections board office at the county annex building on Thomaston Street in Barnesville.
Early voters can cast ballots from Monday, Oct. 15 to Friday, Nov. 2 daily from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a convenience to those who cannot get there on weekdays.
At presstime Monday, elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff had served 78 early voters and mailed out 314 absentee ballots of which 120 had been returned.
Early voting underway here
