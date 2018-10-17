As Lamar was bracing for Hurricane Michael, Darrell and Darlene Hickman shut the doors on the B&L Convenice Store they had operated at the corner of College Drive and Taylor Street in Barnesville for 30 years. “We shut it down last Tuesday at about 9 p.m. The fuel tanks were getting low. We’re going to miss it. You wouldn’t believe how many people came by there just to stop and socialize,” Darrell said last week.
The Wash House, the laundromat adjacent to the store, remains open but will soon move to the former Some Beach Tans location at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Redbud Drive. “We are working with Atlanta Gas Light on getting the gas service we need to run the dryers. We want to get the folks who need it a good, clean laundromat. They need a place to wash their clothes. We want them to have a good place. It will be clean and comfortable,” Darrell added.
The B&L property is owned by an LLC managed by the children of Will Hill Newton who has owned the B&L property for a long time. The same group also owns the land on which Hardee’s, Giant Mart and United Bank are situated.
B&L has closed its doors for good and the building will soon be bulldozed. Barnesville's Huddle House has also gone out of business.
Iconic C-store closes doors
