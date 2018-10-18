/Unitedbank
Funeral services for accident victim set

Thursday, October 18. 2018
Funeral services for four-year-old William French III, who was killed in a tragic accident at his home on Shady Brook Lane here Sunday, have been finalized.

The full obituary follows:

Master William D. French, III, age 4 of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

William was born in Griffin, Georgia on November 11, 2013. He attended Pre-K in the Lamar County School System. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Dee Glover.

Survivors include his father, William D. “Billy” French, Jr., his mother, Jessica Glover; sister, Lainey D. French; grandparents, Kristina A. Jeter, Bill and Debra French; great-grandmother, Jessie Glover; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation for Master William D. French, III will be Friday, October 19, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at Griffin First Assembly with Dr. Randy Valimont officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Barnesville, Georgia. William will be taken to the church on Saturday at 10:00 am to lie-in-state.

