After a week off to heal multiple nagging injuries, the Lamar County Trojans (3-4, 1-2) return to the gridiron tonight when they host #4 Bremen.
Bremen (6-1, 2-1) has lost only to #2 Callaway and is a lock for the second seed from the region. The Blue Devils blasted Temple 49-7 last week. They are led by quarterback Wade Cartwright and coached by Davis Russell who is in his third year at the helm. Russell is the grandson of football legend Erk Russell and the sonof Jay Russell who went 15-7 at Barnesville Academy in 1983-84.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the game.
10:33 1st qtr.: Bremen 7-0: Bremen 23-yd. TD run. PAT good.
7:05 1st qtr.: Bremen 14-0: Bremen 13-yd. TD run. PAT good.
11:19 2nd qtr.: Bremen 21-0: Bremen 4-yd. TD run. PAT good.
8:32 2nd qtr.: Bremen 28-0. Bremen 4-yd. TD run. PAT good. LC had a punt blocked and recovered by Bremen at the 4.
4:23 2nd qtr.: Bremen 35-0: Bremen 13-yd. TD run. PAT good.
Halftime: 35-0
End 3rd qtr.: 35-0
5:50 4th qtr.: Bremen 35 LC 7: Joey Stratton 85-yd. TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
FINAL: 35-7
Backup quarterback Devin Bateman (12) replaced injured starter Grayson Jett in LC's last game Oct. 5 vs. Callaway. Blocking for him is Bryce Boland (66).
Updated: Bremen rolling
