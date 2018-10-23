Mrs. Mary Faye Allen Watson, age 84, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Emory Midtown Hospital.
Mrs. Watson was born on Thursday, February 1, 1934 to the late Charles Bryant Allen and the late Elizabeth Leone Weaver Allen. She worked for Carters Mill as a Machine Operator and was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Thomaston.
Mrs. Watson is survived by her children and their spouses, Reggie & Brenda Watson, Dale & Emory Cooper, James T. Watson, Ronnie & Carol Watson, Linda & Dicky Wilson; grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Blake, Bethany, Vanna, Christopher, Ryan, and Conner; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Allen; sister, Jeanette Adams; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Faye Allen Watson will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend James King officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Watson family
Mary Faye Allen Watson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks