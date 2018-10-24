The Lamar County commission heard from a concerned citizen regarding solar installations it has approved for sites on McCollum and Yatesville roads at its regular meeting Oct. 16.
Melissa Cline, admitting her information came from a social media gossip site where information is not verified, had heard solar panels could pose a danger to ground water. She wanted to know if the commissioners had done their own research prior to approving the installations or had relied on research from those promoting the idea.
Stock photo
Commission downplays concern over solar farms
