/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Stock photo

Commission downplays concern over solar farms

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
The Lamar County commission heard from a concerned citizen regarding solar installations it has approved for sites on McCollum and Yatesville roads at its regular meeting Oct. 16.

Melissa Cline, admitting her information came from a social media gossip site where information is not verified, had heard solar panels could pose a danger to ground water. She wanted to know if the commissioners had done their own research prior to approving the installations or had relied on research from those promoting the idea.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette