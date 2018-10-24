/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Brody Valentine, a first grader at Rock Springs Christian Academy, did his part in collecting supplies for those in the Bainbridge area whose homes and farms were devastated by Hurricane Michael. Both President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence visited the storm-ravaged area last week.

Schools collecting supplies for Hurricane Michael relief

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
Two local schools are involved with collecting relief items for those in the Florida panhandle and southwest Georgia who were heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Students at Rock Springs Christian Academy and church members collected over 100 cases of water, diapers, baby food, canned goods and cleaning supplies which they transported to First Baptist Church in Bainbridge for distribution. Donn Mapp and Dan Singletary transported the materials.

“The church there is taking them to folks in the outlying areas of their county that have been hardest hit and still don’t have power,” Rock springs pastor Benny Tate said Thursday.

Students at Lamar County Elementary School have also mounted a collection drive. Collection boxes are located in the school lobby for students and citizens to drop off items.

Critical needs are for tarps, bug spray, first aid kits, bandages, water, baby wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, paper plates, soaps, lotions, batteries, cleaning supplies and sunscreen. For more information, call the school at 770-358-5556.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette