Schools collecting supplies for Hurricane Michael relief

Two local schools are involved with collecting relief items for those in the Florida panhandle and southwest Georgia who were heavily impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Students at Rock Springs Christian Academy and church members collected over 100 cases of water, diapers, baby food, canned goods and cleaning supplies which they transported to First Baptist Church in Bainbridge for distribution. Donn Mapp and Dan Singletary transported the materials.
Brody Valentine, a first grader at Rock Springs Christian Academy, did his part in collecting supplies for those in the Bainbridge area whose homes and farms were devastated by Hurricane Michael. Both President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence visited the storm-ravaged area last week.
