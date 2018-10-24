/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Christopher Deraney

DUI charge against Deraney dismissed

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
In Barnesville city court Monday, Judge Rob Morton threw out a DUI charge against former chamber of commerce president Christopher Deraney.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette