Mr. Sherald Ray Johnson, age 72, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Johnson was born on Saturday, December 15, 1945 to the late John Johnson Jr. and the late Viola Smith Johnson. He was a Heavy Machine Operator and was a member of the United Church of God. Sherald was a fence & saw mill man and an all-around jack of all trades.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Ray & Maria Nichole Johnson; grandchildren, July James Johnson and Raylyn Nichole Johnson; step-daughter, Allison Marks; brother, Gerald Kay Johnson.
A funeral service for Mr. Sherald Ray Johnson will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Mills officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Johnson family.
Sherald Ray Johnson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks