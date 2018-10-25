Lady Highlanders host win or go home title match tonight

The Gordon Lady Highlanders (15-1, 11-1) host the Lady Bulldogs of Georgia Military College in the GCAA soccer championship game tonight. First touch is set for 7 p.m. on the Gordon pitch.
Gordon suffered its first loss of the season Friday when they fell 1-0 to GMC on the road in Milledgeville. Gordon won the regular season division title while GMC (12-3, 9-2) was second.
Tonight's match is a win or go home battle for the right to represent GCAA in the postseason playoffs. Gordon took two of three from GMC during the regular season but all three matches were close.
GMC’s Adisa Nwawel scored the only goal in Friday’s match at the 84 minute mark to ruin a perfect season for the Lady Highlanders. It was only the third goal of the season allowed by Gordon keeper Brooke Shavers, a freshman standout from Pike County, who leads GCAA and all junior college keepers nationwide with a .20 scoring average. Shavers has 26 saves for the season.
The two teams match up well. GMC keeper Cassidy Norman is second in the division with a .63 scoring average. Nwawel leads the division in scoring with 35 goals. Gordon’s Skyler Bertram is second in scoring, having found the net 24 times. Bertram is tied for the league lead in assists with GMC’s Cecilia Graham. Nwawel and Gordon’s Ashlyn Halseth are tied for third in assists with seven apiece. Nwawel and Bertram lead the league in shots with 81 and 79 respectively.
Scott Henderson’s Lady Highlanders have outscored opponents 59-3 over the course of the regular season. GMC has outscored its opposition 67-10.
A win tonight would propel Gordon into juco regional competition play in either North Carolina or South Carolina next week.
Skyler Bertram, a sophomore from Johns Creek, has started all 15 games for the Lady Highlanders and leads the team in scoring with 24 goals. She is second in the division in scoring and leads the division in assists with nine. Gordon (15-1) faces a must win situation tonight when it hosts Georgia Military College at 7 p.m. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Lady Highlanders host win or go home title match tonight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks