Maverick Christopher Sundeen, age 2, of Forsyth, GA passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Monroe County Hospital. He was born Sunday, September 18, 2016 in Atlanta. He loved tractors and spending time outside. Maverick enjoyed working in the yard with his dad. He attended Eagles Landing Baptist Church.
Maverick is survived by his parents, Natalie and Chris Sundeen; sister, Channing; brother, Dale; grandparents, Bill and Joyce Fears, Debra and David Sundeen; great-grandparents, Renate Bond, wife of the late Tom Bond, Sharon Moore, wife of the late Dale Moore, Ron and Annette Carlson, Richard and Darlene Lewis; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family request making donations to the Eagles Landing Baptist Church to benefit their pre-school ministry, 2400 HWY 42 North McDonough, GA 30253 or the GoFundMe page on Natalie Sundeen Facebook in memory of Maverick. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Sundeen Family.
