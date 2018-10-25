TITLETOWN: Lady Highlanders take GCAA championship

Before a large, wet and racous crowd, the Gordon Lady Highlanders defeated GMC 2-1 on the local pitch Thursday night to win the Georgia College Athletic Association soccer championship.
Gordon got two first half goals. The first came from star Skyler Bertram off a Jordan White assist. Soon thereafter, Bertram returned the favor with a perfect cross that White volleyed in for a 2-0 lead.
GMC cut it to 2-1 in the second half but the Lady Highlanders, obviously exhausted, gutted it out at the end.
The NJCAA regional playofffs are next for coach Scott Henderson's team.
Gordon's Jordan White, a sophomore from Spalding High, had a goal and an assist in Thursday's rainy title game win. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
