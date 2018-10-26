The Lamar County Trojans (3-4, 1-3) are in Heard County (6-2, 4-0) for a Region 5AA football contest tonight.
The Braves went from unranked to #3 after upsetting #2 Callaway last week 13-10.
Check back often tonight for realtime scoring from the game by Walter Geiger.
7:41 1st qtr.: HC 7 LC 0: HC 2-yd. TD run. PAT good.
4:06 1st qtr.: HC 14 LC 0: HC 16-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
0:30.2 1st qtr.: HC 20 LC 0: HC 4-yd. TD run. PAT failed.
8:08 2nd qtr.: HC 26 LC 0: HC 78-yd. TD pass. PAT failed.
4:02 2nd qtr.: HC 33 LC 0: HC 49-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
0:31.0 2nd qtr.: HC 40 LC 0: HC 19-yd. TD pass. PAT good.
HALFTIME: 40-0
END 3rd qtr.: 40-0
5:11 4th qtr.: HC 40 LC 7: TK Foster 6-yd. TD run. Ethan Popham PAT.
1:07 4th qtr.: HC 40 LC 14: Devin Bateman 6-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
FINAL: 40-14
Trojan defensive lineman Aderrius Barron (23) closes in on a Bremen ball carrier in last week's 35-7 loss. Also in on the play was Bryce Boland (66). Lamar travels to Franklin to take on #3 Heard County tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Braves top Trojans 40-14
