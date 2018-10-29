A huge law enforcement presence, including a phalanx of LCSO personnel, responded to a rural residence near High Falls where a suicidal female reportedly called 911 and then threatened responding deputies with what turned out to be a CO2 pistol built to look like a .357 magnum.
The incident took place at 149 Martha Lane. The home there has a Barnesville address but is located in Monroe County.
According to tax records, the land and mobile home at that address are owned by Ida C. Stiles and Roxy R. Stiles. Ida Stiles died from gunshot wounds. Sources close to the investigation termed it a suicide by cop case.
Here is the full release from the GBI's Natalie Ammons:
On Monday, October 29, 2018, at approximately 11:47 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation at 149 Martha Lane in Monroe County, GA. Preliminary information indicates at approximately 10:42 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a female, identified as Ida Christy Stiles, 42, requesting deputies be dispatched to 149 Martha Lane. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the residence and made verbal contact with Stiles. After several attempts to get Stiles to the door, the deputies entered Stiles’ residence and were confronted by Stiles, who brandished a pistol. Three Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies discharged their duty weapons, striking Stiles, which resulted in her death. Stiles will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed. It was later determined that the pistol brandished by Stiles was a CO2 pistol in the style of a 357 revolver.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
The GBI will conduct its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
Ida Stiles was shot dead at her home in High Falls Monday (family photo).
Updated: Woman shot dead in High Falls suicide by cop case
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks