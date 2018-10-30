The Pike County extension office will host a beekeeping workshop Nov. 29, 2018 in Concord, from 6pm-8pm. $10 registration is due at the door. Space is limited to 30 participants. Participants must RSVP to 770.567.2010 or [email protected] by Nov. 26 to reserve a spot. Topics will include introduction to beekeeping, problem solving and a question and answer session with an experienced beekeeper of over 20 years, Jim Quick. People interested in beekeeping, novice beekeepers, and experienced beekeepers are all encouraged to attend. An opportunity to order bee packages and materials will be available to participants. Refreshments provided by a local vendor will be provided during the event.
Beekeeping event planned in Concord
