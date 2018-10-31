Hundreds of trick-or-treaters will be out and about along the Thomaston Street corridor tonight for Halloween festivities.
Thomaston Street will be closed from 5-9 p.m. to ensure the safety of the revelers.
Trunk-or-Treat events are set at the First Assembly and Nazarene churches Halloween night and First Methodist Church will serve up corn dogs, drinks and candy on the church lawn from 5-7 p.m.
The BPD is reviving the Haunted Jail event at the Old Jail Museum behind the courthouse from 5-9 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies will post no trick-or-treating signs at the homes of all registered sex offenders in the county and are encouraging parents to take notice.
Be safe out there!
Adorned in her angel outfit, Lane Haygood will be among the throngs trick-or-treating in Barnesville tonight. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
T Street corridor bracing for trick-or-treaters
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks