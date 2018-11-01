Mrs. Ramona Mann Ray, age 86, of Milner, GA. passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Westbury Health & Rehab in Jackson, GA.
Mrs. Ray was born on Thursday, February 4, 1932 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Purvis Fain Mann and the late Ruby Garr Mann. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Eugene Ray; sister, Colleen Mann. Ramona attended High Shoals Primitive Baptist Church. She loved doing crafts and bird watching.
Ramona is survived by her brother & sister-in-law, Azmer & Carole Mann; niece & nephew, Christy McVay and Terry Mann; great-niece, Casie Hughes; great-nephew, Christopher Daniel.
A graveside service for Mrs. Ramona Mann Ray will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at High Shoals Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Steve Pattison officiating.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Mann/Ray family.
