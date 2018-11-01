After a gutsy 2-1 win over GMC in the Region 17 title match here Thursday, the Gordon Lady Highlanders are off to Spartanburg, S.C. for the NJCAA Southeast district tournament this weekend. They are departing campus at 3 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE: Gordon was originally scheduled to play at Wilmington, N.C. but a facilities issue forced a relocation to Spartanburg, S.C.
Gordon (15-1) plays Cape Fear (15-1-1) in round one Friday at 12:30 p.m. Cape Fear advanced after dispatching Spartanburg Methodist (13-3-3) in the Region 10 title match Sunday.
The winner will play the victor from Friday’s second match, which pits Spartanburg Methodist against Eastern Florida State (12-2-1), for the district crown on Saturday.
Thursday’s title match at the local pitch drew perhaps the largest crowd ever for the venue and the masses were rewarded with a great competition for their perseverance in braving a cold drizzle to see the action.
Gordon got two first half goals. The first came from star Skyler Bertram off a Jordan White assist. Minutes later, Bertram returned the favor with a perfect cross that White volleyed in from close range.
GMC got a goal in the second half and fought hard for the equalizer. Though obviously exhausted over the last 15 minutes, the Lady Highlanders gutted out the win.
Coach Scott Henderson and his charges will be boarding buses Thursday for the long trip to Wilmington. You can keep up with the action at barnesville.com.
TOURNEY GAMES WILL BE LIVE STREAMED (link inside this open post)
As her teammates exult, Gordon keeper Brooke Shavers hoists the NJCAA District 17 soccer championship trophy after the Lady Highlanders dispatched GMC 2-1 in a hard-fought match here last Thursday. Shavers, a freshman from Pike County, is the top-ranked juco goal keeper in the nation heading into the southeastern division regionals this weekend in Wilmington, NC. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
