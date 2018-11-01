/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Ontario Montre Robinson (Photo: LCSO)

Updated: Armed man arrested at Gordon identified

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, November 1. 2018
Updated: About an hour ago
A man was arrested around noon Thursday near a residence hall at Gordon State College with a weapon and a quantity of marijuana. The man was not brandishing the weapon.

The man, who was not a student, was spotted by a residence hall security guard, who summoned help. Officers from the BPD and the GSC police departments responded as did Lamar deputies. The man was taken into custody but has not yet been identified.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Ontario Montre Robinson, 21, of 9420 Creekstone Court, Villa Rica, Ga. He is charged with possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts carrying a concealed weapon without a license and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone. He is being held without bond at Lamar County jail.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette