A man was arrested around noon Thursday near a residence hall at Gordon State College with a weapon and a quantity of marijuana. The man was not brandishing the weapon.
The man, who was not a student, was spotted by a residence hall security guard, who summoned help. Officers from the BPD and the GSC police departments responded as did Lamar deputies. The man was taken into custody but has not yet been identified.
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Ontario Montre Robinson, 21, of 9420 Creekstone Court, Villa Rica, Ga. He is charged with possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts carrying a concealed weapon without a license and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone. He is being held without bond at Lamar County jail.
Ontario Montre Robinson (Photo: LCSO)
