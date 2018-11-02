Skyler Bertram knocked home the game winning goal with just over a minute left in the second of two overtimes to give the Gordon Lady Highlanders a 2-1 win over Cape Fear in NJCAA regional soccer action Friday afternoon. Cape Fear held a 1-0 lead late in regulation but Gordon's Isabelle Vazquez had a clutch goal to send it to overtime.
Gordon will play the victor from Friday’s second match, which pits Spartanburg Methodist against Eastern Florida State (12-2-1), for the district crown on Saturday.
Updated: Lady Highlanders win, advance
