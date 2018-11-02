/Unitedbank
Updated: Tigers roar back but Trojans finish

Walter Geiger
Friday, November 2. 2018
Updated: 15 hours ago
The Lamar County Trojans (3-6, 1-4) close out the 2018 football season Friday night when they travel to Temple to take on the Tigers (0-5, 1-8). The Trojans are coming off a 40-14 loss at Heard County that eliminated them from postseason consideration.

Check back for realtime scoring from the game.

9:10 1st qtr.: LC 7 Temple 0: Devin Bateman 55-yd. TD pass to Joey Stratton. T
Ethan Popham PAT.

3:35 1st qtr.: LC 10 Temple 0: Popham 27-yd. FG.

9:41 2nd qtr.: LC 17 Temple 0: Bateman 16-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.

7:15 2nd qtr.: LC. 23 Temple 0: Stratton 19-yd. TD run. PAT fail.

3:24 2nd qtr.: LC 23 Temple 8: Temple 13-yd. TD run. Two-point PAT good.

HALFTIME: 23-8

6:47 3rd qtr.: LC 23 Temple 16: Temple two-yard TD run. Two-point PAT good.

11:56 4th qtr.: LC 26 Temple 16: Popham 23-yd. FG.

7:40 4th qtr.: LC 26 Temple 23: Temple two-yard TD run. PAT good.

FINAL: 26-23
