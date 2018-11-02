The Lamar County Trojans (3-6, 1-4) close out the 2018 football season Friday night when they travel to Temple to take on the Tigers (0-5, 1-8). The Trojans are coming off a 40-14 loss at Heard County that eliminated them from postseason consideration.
Check back for realtime scoring from the game.
9:10 1st qtr.: LC 7 Temple 0: Devin Bateman 55-yd. TD pass to Joey Stratton. T
Ethan Popham PAT.
3:35 1st qtr.: LC 10 Temple 0: Popham 27-yd. FG.
9:41 2nd qtr.: LC 17 Temple 0: Bateman 16-yd. TD run. Popham PAT.
7:15 2nd qtr.: LC. 23 Temple 0: Stratton 19-yd. TD run. PAT fail.
3:24 2nd qtr.: LC 23 Temple 8: Temple 13-yd. TD run. Two-point PAT good.
HALFTIME: 23-8
6:47 3rd qtr.: LC 23 Temple 16: Temple two-yard TD run. Two-point PAT good.
11:56 4th qtr.: LC 26 Temple 16: Popham 23-yd. FG.
7:40 4th qtr.: LC 26 Temple 23: Temple two-yard TD run. PAT good.
FINAL: 26-23
The Trojans hope to do better this week against Temple than they did last week against heard County and star back Aaron Beasley (21). (Photo: Walter Geiger
Updated: Tigers roar back but Trojans finish
