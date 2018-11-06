Lamar County voters and those across Georgia have turned out in huge numbers for early voting in today’s general election but, for those who didn’t cast advance ballots, polling places throughout the county will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The heavy turnout has been fueled by a bitter, hard-fought battle for governor that pits Democrat Stacey Abrams against Brian Kemp, Georgia’s current secretary of state. Libertarian candidate Ted Metz is also in the gubernatorial race.
Georgians shattered the early voting record for a mid-term general election with at total of 2,071,830 advance ballots. Of those, 1,886,905 were cast in person and another 184,925 by absentee ballot.
The story was the same here as elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff collected 3830 advance ballots. They also mailed out 472 absentee ballots, of which 372 had been returned as of press time Monday.
Also on the ballot is the race for Lt. Governor which has Republican Geoff Duncan facing off against Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico.
Battling for Kemp’s current job as secretary of state are Republican Brad Raffensperger, Democrat John Barrow and Libertarian Smythe Duval.
Current state attorney general, Republican Chris Carr, is battling Democratic challenger Charlie Bailey. Incumbent agriculture commissioner Gary Black, also a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Fred Swann.
Those seeking the office of insurance commissioner are Republican Jim Beck, Democrat Janice Laws and Libertarian Donnie Foster.
Incumbent Republican Richard Woods will attempt to hold off Democrat Otha E. Thornton Jr. in the race for state school superintendent. In the race for labor commissioner, Republican Mark Butler is challenged by Democrat Richard Keatley.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Republican, is battling Democrat challenger Chuck Enderlin in the 3rd District congressional race. In the District 16 race for state senate, Republican incumbent Marty Harbin is being challenged by Democrat Bill Lightle. In the District 131 state house race,
Democrat Chris Benton is battling Republican Ken Pullin.
As always, The Herald Gazette and barnesville.com will be your go to resource for election night coverage. Realtime local results will be maintained at barnesville.com and a recorded message will be available on our election hotline at 770-358-NEWS once all the votes are counted.
Aiden Stanley gives a thumbs up and sports a voter sticker on his arm after joining his father who cast his early ballot last week. (Photo: Rachel McDaniel)
