Spalding County launched Operation Say No More in the aftermath of three deaths tied to illegal drugs laced with fentanyl earlier this year. The two-month investigation quickly expanded beyond Spalding County and the first wave of arrests Oct. 26-27 sent 32 people to jail on drug and related charges.
Two Lamar countians were arrested in the initial sweep and more arrests are expected.
Love (left) and Scott. (Photos: SCSO)
Two locals busted in massive Spalding raid
