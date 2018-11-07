/Unitedbank
Love (left) and Scott. (Photos: SCSO)

Two locals busted in massive Spalding raid

Walter Geiger
Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Spalding County launched Operation Say No More in the aftermath of three deaths tied to illegal drugs laced with fentanyl earlier this year. The two-month investigation quickly expanded beyond Spalding County and the first wave of arrests Oct. 26-27 sent 32 people to jail on drug and related charges.

Two Lamar countians were arrested in the initial sweep and more arrests are expected.

