Veterans Day observance is Nov. 12

The VFW and American Legion posts have scheduled the annual Veterans Day observance for Monday, Nov. 12 in that Nov. 11 falls on a Sunday. The traditional program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Barnesville Library.
The keynote speaker will be Barnesville native LTC John Cannafax, a graduate of Barnesville Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy. As always, there will be traditional music, a bagpiper, the 21-gun salute and the reading of the names of veterans who have died during the past year.
The post home will host a non-denominational sunrise service at its memorial garden on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 a.m. Senior vice commander Rev. Glen Vogel will officiate with junior vice commander Dr. Richard Wright providing music.
That event will run about 30 minutes and is open to the public.
