Mr. Nickey Deems, age 59, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Deems was born on Sunday, November 16, 1958 to the late Walter R. Deems and Johnnie Stanley Deems. He is also preceded in death by his twin brother, Rickey Deems. Nickey worked for Three D’s Carpet as a Carpet Installer. He was a taxidermist and loved hunting and fishing. Nickey was a member of the NRA and the National Wildlife Turkey Federation.
Nickey is survived by his daughter, Amanda Youngblood of Barnesville; son and his fiancé, Walt Deems & Chelsea Lancaster of Barnesville; grandchildren, Terre, Tyler, & Tucker Youngblood and Trent Deems; mother, Johnnie Deems of Barnesville; sister, Wanda Lowery (Jim) and Kathy Pines (Johnny), both of High Falls and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Nickey Deems was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Gary Deems officiating. The family received friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Deems family.
