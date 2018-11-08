Mr. William Albert Lyons, age 83 who resided at 355 Yatesville Road, Barnesville, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at the Upson Regional Medical Center. The family can be contacted at their residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. Interment followed in the Old Sardis Cemetery of Barnesville, Georgia. Bentley’s Funeral Home of Barnesville, Georgia was in charge of all professional services.
Mr. Lyons is survived by eight children: Diane Jackson, Brenda Adkins (Richard), Willie James Lyons, Sandra Lyons, Lucille Eleby (W.T.) and Darron Lyons (Michelle) all of Barnesville, Robert Lyons (Rose) and Christopher Lyons of Atlanta; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three siblings: Annie Ruth Lyons and Cleva Mae Simon both of Poughkeepsie, NY; L. T. Lyons (Emma Lee) of Atlanta and a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.
William Albert Lyons
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks