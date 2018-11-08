Mrs. Martha Cornelia Maddox, age 90, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at Heritage Inn of Barnesville.
Mrs. Maddox was born on Saturday, January 22, 1927 to the late Arthur Judson Blankenship and the late Mary Lucy Wotherford Blankenship. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Smith Maddox; daughter, Tanya Rallene Maddox; sister, Jackie Dumas; brothers, Herbert Blankenship, Harold Blankenship, and Don Blankenship. Martha worked for the William Carter Company and was a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church prior to her decline in health.
Martha is survived by her son, Sidney Grady Maddox; sister, Betty Woodall; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Martha Cornelia Maddox was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Mathews officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. The family received friends at Williams-Westbury Funeral Home on Friday, November 9, 2018, from 6:00 p.m.. until 8:00 p.m.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Maddox family.
Martha Cornelia Maddox
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks