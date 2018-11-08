Mrs. Fannie Lou Martin Piper, age 89, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Piper was born on Thursday, November 22, 1928 to the late Walter Edward Martin and the late Vannie Dumas Martin. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Woodard and Frances Hutto; brothers, Eugene Martin, Walter E. Martin, Jamie Martin, and J.H. Martin. Lou worked for the William Carter Company as an Inspector and in Cost Accounting and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. She was an avid gardener and a hard worker. Lou was conscientious about everything she did.
Lou is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward Piper of Barnesville; son & daughter-in-law, Terry & Marie Piper of Suches, GA.; daughter & son-in-law, Linda & George Garrison of Barnesville; grandchildren, Scott Piper, Kelly Leetch, Jan Powers, Rich Foster, Meggie Selph, and Anna O’Mary; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Annette Andrews and Agnes & Broadus Smith; brother, George Newton Martin; several nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Sharon Britt.
A funeral service for Mrs. Fannie Lou Martin Piper will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Pastor Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Lamar Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the First Baptist Church of Barnesville, 200 Zebulon Street, Barnesville, Georgia 30204.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Piper family.
