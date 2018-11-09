Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
GSC Theatre does Shakespeare
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
GSC Theatre does Shakespeare
Posted by
Walter Geiger
in
Features
Friday, November 9. 2018
The Gordon State College Theatre Dept. is presenting Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' this week at the Fine Arts Auditorium.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
Denise Therriault
about
FINAL ELECTION RESULTS:
Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 08:00 PM
When do we get the results from all the questions we had to vote on?
Juan Chiman
about
New fangled version of an old-fashioned barn raising
Tue, Oct 30, 2018 - 11:46 PM
Before the "Old fashioned frolic" happens, Please don't forget that Donavan's Dream [...]
richard king
about
DUI charge against Deraney dismissed
Thu, Oct 25, 2018 - 10:30 AM
Why were the charges dismissed? Just asking
Recent Stories
Crystal Lea Darnell
Friday, November 9 2018
Honor Walk is Nov. 13 at Summers Field Park
Friday, November 9 2018
GSC Theatre does Shakespeare
Friday, November 9 2018
Police report
Thursday, November 8 2018
Fannie Lou Martin Piper
Thursday, November 8 2018
Archives
November 2018
October 2018
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette