/Unitedbank
/Eedition

GSC Theatre does Shakespeare

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Features
Friday, November 9. 2018
The Gordon State College Theatre Dept. is presenting Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' this week at the Fine Arts Auditorium.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette