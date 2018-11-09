The Barnesville Rotary Club will hold its annual Honor Walk Tuesday, Nov. 13 at noon. UPDATE: Due to weather, this event has been moved to the LCHS College & Career Academy.
The event is held to celebrate local first responders and law enforcement officers. After the walk, lunch will be provided for all participants.
Mel’s Pork Pit of Milner is co-sponsoring the event. For more information, contact Tim Turner at 770-358-0181.
Updated: Honor Walk is Nov. 13 at career academy
