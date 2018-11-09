Crystal Lea Darnell, formerly of Barnesville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Columbus, GA at Piedmont Hospital. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Charles and Betty Sullivan and William Howell.
Crystal is survived by her father and mother, Mike and Mary Darnell; daughter Desirae Darnell; son Michael Trader; brother Robbie Darnell; sister Michael Ann Johnson and two granddaughters.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at the Lamar County Senior Life Center, 106 Veterans Drive, Barnesville from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Crystal Lea Darnell
