Gordon observes Ethics Week

The University System of Georgia (USG) and Gordon State College are committed to the highest ethical and professional standards of conduct in pursuit of its mission to create a more educated Georgia. Accomplishing this mission demands integrity, good judgment and dedication to public service from all members of the USG community. Annually, the USG highlights this commitment through an Ethics Awareness Week which is scheduled this year for November 11–17. The purpose of this week is to remind employees of our commitment to an ethical culture and our shared ethical values and expectations.
Chancellor Steve Wrigley has emphasized the importance of an ethical culture and how it is critical to the success of not only our institutions but our employees, students, communities and ultimately how Georgia is educated.
Ethics Awareness Week is part of a comprehensive Ethics and Compliance Program. This Program includes a system-level Ethics Policy and Code of Conduct, on-board ethics training, periodic ethics refresher training, compliance audits, special reviews, and an Ethics and Compliance Reporting Hotline.
In support of this effort, Gordon State College will be hosting activities to build upon our ethical culture by promoting activities related to our system-wide shared core values of integrity, excellence, accountability, and respect. We will emphasize that, in addition to our ethical values, our Code of Conduct is the foundation of the USG’s priorities of degree attainment, affordability and efficiency.
Activities during this week will bring awareness to ethics, reinforce the principles of recognizing the hard work of employees, and promote our shared values. Our theme for this week is the “SPIRIT of USG.” Activities planned will emphasize:
Stewardship. Prevention. Integrity. Responsibility. Inspiration. Trust.
Activities planned for the Gordon State College campus include: After a kick-off breakfast with GSC President Dr. Kirk A. Nooks, students, staff and faculty will have the opportunity to sign a “Pledge of Awareness” Banner. A movie with a strong ethics theme wil be shown, with various workshops and instruction on the ethical use of GSC computers and networks.