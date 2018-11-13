/Unitedbank
Updated: Woman killed in traffic accident

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, November 13. 2018
A 49-year-old Barnesville woman died Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 36 East.

Coroner Jim Smith identified the dead woman as Jennifer Jones of a Wilson Street address.

Jones was alone in her vehicle eastbound on Hwy. 36 when she lost control, crossing the oncoming traffic lane and crashing into some trees. She died at the scene of a severe head injury.

Smith said a property owner noticed the car when the sun came up. Jones had apparently been dead for some time before the wreck was discovered.

Routine drug and alcohol blood testing was done at the scene but her body was not taken to the crime lab, Smith said.

The initial 911 alert went out at 7:43 a.m.

More to follow...


#1 Annette Glenn on 11/13/18 at 11:23 PM
I always enjoy the local paper and find it informative and well written. However, when I die, I hope the paper never refers to me as "the dead woman." I understand it is accurate, but seems a little harsh somehow. Anyway, sad about the accident.
