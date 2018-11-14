Sheriff searching for TB patient after judge orders he be confined

By Walter Geiger
Sheriff Brad White and his deputies are on the lookout for Joe Lewis Watkins after Judge Bill Fears ordered Watkins be confined at an emergency commitment hearing Nov. 7 in Lamar superior court. The confinement was sought by the Lamar board of health.
According to court documents, Watkins, 53, has tuberculosis and has violated orders to get treatment and remained confined to his home on B Street in Barnesville.
Joe Lewis Watkins, who has tuberculosis, is on the run. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the LCSO at 770.358.5159.
