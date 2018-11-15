By Kay S. Pedrotti
In a somewhat contentious Milner city council meeting last week, a proposal by council member Betty Wilson touched off a half-hour shouting match about city funding for the Milner library.
She proposed that voting on future funding for the library be postponed pending submission to the council of “all contracts, agreements, promises and budgets that have funded the construction of the library, including all monies raised and spent by Friends of the Library, city revenue, Downtown Development Association money, and other funding sources.”
"Somebody's got to be the grinch": Dust-up in Milner threatens future of library there
