Local residents have received calls from a scammer claiming to be with Medicare and offering to send a plastic card rather than a paper card. Medicare does not issue plastic cards.
The caller seeks a Medicare card number in order to print the new plastic card. Once they have the number, they can file false claims on your account do do not provide that information. One number routinely associated with this scam is 619.478.7432.
This is an image of a sample Medicare card.
Locals getting Medicare scam calls
