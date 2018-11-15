/Unitedbank
/Eedition
This is an image of a sample Medicare card.

Locals getting Medicare scam calls

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, November 15. 2018
Local residents have received calls from a scammer claiming to be with Medicare and offering to send a plastic card rather than a paper card. Medicare does not issue plastic cards.

The caller seeks a Medicare card number in order to print the new plastic card. Once they have the number, they can file false claims on your account do do not provide that information. One number routinely associated with this scam is 619.478.7432.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette