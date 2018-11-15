Mrs. Joy Daisy O'Pry Shockley
May 8, 1926 – November 10, 2018
Mrs. Daisy O'Pry Shockley, age 92 of Milner passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018. Born May 8, 1926 in Griffin, Georgia, Joy Daisy O'Pry was known and loved by many living up to the endearment “Crazy Daisy” with her sheer JOY of life and its adventures.
In 1944, Daisy graduated from Spalding High where she was a majorette. She married James Edward Shockley and was married for 54 years until his death in 1998. She and “Jimmy” owned and operated Shockley’s Deer Cooler and Christmas Tree Farm on their property Sweet Gum Farm in Pike County. Together, they had 3 daughters, 1 son, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In addition to baton twirler, wife, mother, grandmother and farmer, her list of credits includes Christian, professional artist and portrait colorist, art teacher, swim instructor, businesswoman, genealogist, writer, inventor, calico bears and poodle skirts maker (and seamstress to many other outfits for her children & grandchildren), decorator, gardener and at the age of 78, college student.
It was her love of learning, teaching and encouraging others that gave her the most enjoyment – whether it was taking classes at Gordon College well into her 80s, teaching art lessons at First Baptist Church or making sure every person she came in contact with could swim. Daisy never met a stranger and anyone who met her never forgot her enthusiasm, laughter and her special “words of wisdom” she would share with whomever would listen. Even celebrities Naomi Judd, Katie Couric, Dixie Chicks, Bret Michaels and President Jimmy Carter were immediately attracted to her spirit upon meeting her. As a testament to her strong beliefs, Daisy Shockley’s high on life came from the Lord and within – She vowed never to take a sip of alcohol and she never did!
Mrs. Shockley was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution, the Lamar Arts Association and Milner Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by parents, Henry C. O’Pry and Emmie Young O’Pry, sisters Edna Kindard, June Dukes and Roslyn Minyard, brothers Henry O’Pry III and Thomas O’Pry and husband James Edward Shockley. Survivors include her daughters, Alice Stephens and husband Fred, Jane Williamson and husband Jerry, Christine Gholson and husband John; son, James Shockley, Jr. and wife Bonnie; Grandchildren Kathy, Lynn, Carlene, Mary Jane, John, David, Jes and AJ; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. And no matter who says differently, she is a descendant of the infamous pirate hunter Admiral John Benbow.
Visitation for Mrs. Daisy O. Shockley will be Tuesday, November 13, 2018 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Milner First Baptist Church. Dr. Rubin Smith and Pastor Steve Pattison will officiate. Interment will follow at the Williamson-Shockley Cemetery.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
