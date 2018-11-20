The Lamar County commission is expected to vote tonight on whether or not to call a special election which will include referendums for construction of a new jail and Sunday alcohol sales. If either or both are approved, the election will be held on March 19, 2019.
UPDATE: The vote on the new jail was approved unanimously. The vote on Sunday sales passed 3-2 with commissioners Bennie Horton and Robert Heiney voting yes and Nancy Thrash and Ryran Traylor voting no. Chairman Charles Glass broke the tie, noting the voters should decide.
Updated: Commission okays votes on new jail, Sunday sales
Kudos to Chairman Glass, Commissioners Horton and Heiney for upholding the democratic process on such issues.