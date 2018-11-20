/Unitedbank
Updated: Commission okays votes on new jail, Sunday sales

Tuesday, November 20. 2018
The Lamar County commission is expected to vote tonight on whether or not to call a special election which will include referendums for construction of a new jail and Sunday alcohol sales. If either or both are approved, the election will be held on March 19, 2019.

UPDATE: The vote on the new jail was approved unanimously. The vote on Sunday sales passed 3-2 with commissioners Bennie Horton and Robert Heiney voting yes and Nancy Thrash and Ryran Traylor voting no. Chairman Charles Glass broke the tie, noting the voters should decide.

#1 WI John Galt on 11/21/18 at 06:50 AM
Commissioners Thrash and Traylor are for allowing citizens to vote on building a new Holiday Inn for druggies and various criminals; however they are against the same citizens voting on whether to allow "Sunday Sales" for alcohol. WOW, no wonder Lamar County is still living with 19th century thinking. Thrash and Traylor would probably be against allowing citizens to vote on school millage rates instead of having our illustrious board school control school millage rates.

Kudos to Chairman Glass, Commissioners Horton and Heiney for upholding the democratic process on such issues.
