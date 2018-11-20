/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Holiday cake auction is today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Tuesday, November 20. 2018
The 5th annual Holiday Cake Auction to benefit John's Place will be held today. John's Place is a respite care ministry at First United Methodist Church. Cakes will be auctioned off today at the noon meeting of the Barnesville Rotary Club.

The auction moves to the church fellowship hall this afternoon. A pizza and salad supper, hosted by the United Methodist Men, will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Get out and acquire a culinary masterpiece for your Thanksgiving spread prepared by the community's best cooks.

For more information, call FUMC at 770.358.1494
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette