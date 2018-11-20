The 5th annual Holiday Cake Auction to benefit John's Place will be held today. John's Place is a respite care ministry at First United Methodist Church. Cakes will be auctioned off today at the noon meeting of the Barnesville Rotary Club.
The auction moves to the church fellowship hall this afternoon. A pizza and salad supper, hosted by the United Methodist Men, will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Get out and acquire a culinary masterpiece for your Thanksgiving spread prepared by the community's best cooks.
For more information, call FUMC at 770.358.1494
Holiday cake auction is today
