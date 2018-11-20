Raford Scott Evans

August 11, 1959-November 13, 2018
Scott was born in Valdosta GA, but lived most of his life in Griffin GA. Scott passed away after an extended illness. He worked at Jordan Forest Products formerly Weyerhauser for 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents L. W. & Nolie Walker and father William R Evans.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Nancy Spann Evans, his mother Melinda Gayle Smith. Sisters Leigh Ann & Donald Hall, Darla & Jose Vicente. Nieces & nephews Katie L Teal, Alisha Pitts, Timothy Williams, Shekiniah (Shinney) Hall & Caleb Hall & Madison Cooley. Also very special extended family Aunt Deborah & Luther Bailey, cousins Todd Hendrix, Cody Hendrix, Marissa Hendrix & Marti Hendrix.
Scott was a very hardworking man. If he was not on his job he could be found working on cars, trucks & tractors. He loved hunting & fishing, and his Atlanta Falcons & Chevrolet racing
He also deeply loved his fur babies Gracie & Lillie.
We will have a Memorial Service for Scott on December 1st at New Life Baptist Church, Barnesville, GA at 11:00am. The family would like for this to be a celebration of his life and would love to hear any special memories from his friends. The family also requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to his wife to help cover his final expenses, or to your favorite charity in his name.
