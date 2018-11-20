Mr. Hubert Williams, 88, of Barnesville, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin.
Mr. Williams was born May 26, 1930, in Bryan County, son of the late Fred Williams and the late Lottie Cribbs Williams, and preceded in death by his wife, Della Mae Shelton Williams. He retired from Scripto of Atlanta and Star flex Industry of Jonesboro as a tool and die maker after 47 years. He was a graduate of Richmond Hill High School. Mr. Williams was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War and a recipient of two Bronze stars, Korean War Medal and the UN Service Medal.
He is survived by his children, Danny Williams (Judy) of Barnesville, and Denise Bounds (Randy) of Eatonton; granddaughter, Heather Bounds; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Bounds; sisters and brothers, Pauline Russian, Roy Williams, Freddy Reginald “Redge” Williams, and Connie Williams.
A graveside service for Mr. Hubert Williams will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Lamar Memory Gardens with Rev. David Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. before the service.
To sign the online registry or to send a condolence online, please do so at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Williams family.
Hubert Williams
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks